Kim Kardashian Cursing As She Squeezes Into A Latex Suit Is Pure Comic Relief

Reality TV is a form of escapism and the newest episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” are arriving just in time.

On Sunday, “KUWTK” released a sneak peek from Season 18 of the show and helped us all self-distance ourselves from reality for one, brief, hilarious moment.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, Kim Kardashian does her best to wiggle, slide, squeeze and tug herself into a latex look from Balmain’s fall 2020 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Kourtney, who has somehow managed to get herself into her outfit before Kim, just looks on and offers colorful commentary.

Throughout the video, Kim lets out a few expletives as her team attempts to get the mustard-colored outfit on.