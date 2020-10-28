Twitter Users Roast Kim Kardashian For Extravagant 40th Birthday Party Photos

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and unintentionally turned photos of her birthday into a gift for snarky Twitter users.

The reality show mogul flew family and friends to a private island for a party and, of course, posted the pics on social media.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The attendees were tested for COVID-19, but the fact that Kardashian arranged this extravagant party during a global pandemic suggested she isn’t as familiar with social awareness as she is with social distance.

Luckily, snarky Twitter users were there to provide the proper perspective on the party pics.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/NJ7tbwpcWr — PJ Vogt early if you’re able (@PJVogt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/3yS83fFsaS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/UMy4JHHEYZ — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PjqADjc9Zu — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. x pic.twitter.com/G6gJDgvNp2 — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ (@PaulDock93) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/V5deU7gs8c — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/zJS3TYv6as — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Q55LkKwOws — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/C4m6npxfxe — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I have decided to hurl my body into the sun 🥰 https://t.co/644lCBoTSj — Blair Guild (@BlairGuild) October 27, 2020

But actor Colin Hanks felt a quote from a different prominent, wealthy woman was more fitting than what Kardashian wrote: