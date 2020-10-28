Twitter Users Roast Kim Kardashian For Extravagant 40th Birthday Party Photos

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and unintentionally turned photos of her birthday into a gift for snarky Twitter users.
The reality show mogul flew family and friends to a private island for a party and, of course, posted the pics on social media.
The attendees were tested for COVID-19, but the fact that Kardashian arranged this extravagant party during a global pandemic suggested she isn’t as familiar with social awareness as she is with social distance.
Luckily, snarky Twitter users were there to provide the proper perspective on the party pics.
But actor Colin Hanks felt a quote from a different prominent, wealthy woman was more fitting than what Kardashian wrote:
US Election
The latest polls, breaking news and analysis on the 2020 US presidential election from HuffPost