Kiara Advani’s ‘Guilty’ Is Proof That Bollywood Really Didn’t Get #MeToo

Screengrab from Netflix Kiara Advani in a scene from Guilty.

Guilty is desperately tacky. The fast-forward-and-watch kind of tacky. The Bengali Rhodes scholar in Guilty has ‘Ekla Cholo Re’ tattooed on her chest in such giant fonts that who knows, maybe Tagore can spot it from whichever realm he inhabits. The ‘small-town’ girl constantly keeps saying where she is from in sentences her place of birth has no relevance. “I have just come from Dhanbad and I need to wash my clothes right now,” the girl says in one scene, sitting in front of a bucket of clothes, making Dhanbad sound like some kind of a radioactive wasteland. The nerdy men are the ones who bring out morchas and secretly they are infatuated with the ‘cool’ girls who are not interested in them. Now being a comical stereotype is hardly Bollywood’s biggest crime, right? If Guilty was about anything except consent and sexual assault, these were easy things to ignore. Since it isn’t, the caricaturish characters (worsened by superlative bad acting) make a story about assault, also, caricaturish. And that felt pretty wrong.

Caricatures, not characters Bollywood unfailingly veers towards melodrama when dealing with the subject of sexual assault. The woman at the centre of it, almost always, is a ‘good girl’, unwittingly feeding stereotypes about assault and morality. Guilty tries to change that by trying to make the survivor a sexual being like an average woman is. However, the woman’s character, Tanu (played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) is written so badly that everything she says and does is an exaggeration and as a result almost comical. She is portrayed as unreally abrasive — she locks herself up in the hostel washroom and washes a pile of clothes while other girls wait in a queue. Then she gets into fights, she shouts at people and it’s ridiculously difficult to see her character as anything apart from a badly written piece of fiction. One of the first few scenes that introduce Tanu shows her playing the character of Lady Macbeth and speaking the lines that pop up as auto suggestion on Google even as you begin to type ‘Macbeth’. She is seen shouting ‘out, out damned spot’, only, it sounds like she is squabbling with a rickshaw driver over change. Kapoor’s dialogue delivery is so off key that it makes Tanu seem even more unreal. Nanki, the Bengali Rhodes scholar with icy grey highlights, is played by Kiara Advani who is supposed to be a foil to Tanu. As a result, all she gets to do is look ridiculously sleepy, like you almost expect she’s going to end up yawning while trying to smile. Her anxiety and hallucinations, in real life, would be evidence of someone struggling with mental health issues but the film makes no mention of that. At one point, she is also referred to as ‘troubled’ and immediately her being ‘troubled’ is romanticised — apparently, that is what leads her to write amazing songs. And clearly mental health is not the only thing the film doesn’t get.

