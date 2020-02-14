Khloé Kardashian Calls Kim 'Beyond Generous' For Tristan Thompson Gesture

The Kardashian sisters clearly know how to play nice, even when it comes to cheating exes.

In a clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” fans see Khloé Kardashian telling sister Kim Kardashian that she was “beyond generous” for extending a dinner invite to Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

While on a FaceTime call, Kim tells Khloé that while in New York she got a call on her cell phone from Thompson, the father of Khloé’s daughter True, who noticed that she was at the Mercer Hotel.

“He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door ... what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go have dinner with my friends.’ So, I was like, ‘Do you want to come?’”

A shocked Khloé, while laughing, asks in response: “You invited him to dinner?”

Kim questions her decision to extend the olive branch to Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on Khloé throughout their relationship.

Khloé responds: “I think you gotta do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink at the end there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

Kim then says that while she doesn’t “think what Tristan did was obviously right,” he’s still “True’s dad.”

“Mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on dad [Robert Kardashian] and all of their friends forgave mom,” said Kim, before adding: “I think forgiveness is the best way.”

Khloé added that she thought what Kim did was “a nice thing,” but reiterated that “it’s beyond generous of you that you invited him.”