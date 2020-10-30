Khloe Kardashian On Backlash To Kim's 40th Birthday: 'This Is A Frustrating Year'

Khloe Kardashian responded to the backlash her sister Kim is receiving on social media for her 40th birthday extravaganza, saying the private-island party was a “beautiful experience” that shouldn’t be overshadowed by haters.

The younger Kardashian sibling appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show Thursday to discuss a plethora of happenings and was asked about her sister getting roasted on Twitter for saying she had flown family and friends to a private island to celebrate her birthday. Kim’s remarks were memeified, mocked and torn apart for their insensitivity to those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 228,000 in the U.S. and cast millions out of their jobs.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kardashian told DeGeneres she hadn’t “heard a lot about” the uproar, but did know that “people were upset that we all went out of town.”

“I don’t really know the extent of it, but this year is a frustrating year,” she told the host. “I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it’s her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing.”

Kardashian, founder of the Good American clothing company, went on to say that family members and their friends took precautions against the coronavirus in their travels and were “grateful” for the experience.

“So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family,” she said. “Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

Kardashian said she hopes her sister will “focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody.”