Let’s face it, staying up until 4am just so you can find out which film has scooped “Best Motion Picture - Drama” at the Golden Globes (it was war epic 1917, btw) isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and with the awards not being shown on TV here in the UK, the chances are you might miss a lot of the action from this year’s ceremony. Fortunately, for anyone curious about what went on, we’ve got you covered. From the biggest speeches and Ricky Gervais’ most outrageous one-liners to the totally “WTF?” moments, here are 21 things you missed at the 2020 Golden Globes... 1. Ricky Gervais going in on literally everybody (and we mean *everybody*)

Talk about a bleak way to open the show, Ricky Gervais is known for his blunt and divisive sense of humour, and this year there wasn’t a soul in the room who was safe. “You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore,” he began, which totally set the tone for a “comedy” monologue that would touch on Hollywood corruption, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and Greta Thunberg. And that was just the first 10 minutes... 2. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston taking to the stage immediately after Ricky Gervais slammed Apple TV+

Handout via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Towards the end of his speech, Ricky took aim at The Morning Show, suggesting its themes of morality and doing the right thing were “rich coming from a company that runs sweat shops in Asia”, referring to Apple TV+. Unfortunately, moments later Ricky was then tasked with introducing its stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. to the stage for the first awards of the evening. “That’s no pressure, whatever,” Jennifer began, attempting to diffuse some of the tension. 3. Russell Crowe giving a message about climate change in the wake of the Australian bush fires

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based." Jennifer Aniston reads Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe)'s powerful statement after his win for #TheLoudestVoice at the #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/D5vyLVJMaspic.twitter.com/dQWZdwd4xU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

After Russell Crowe was announced as the winner of Best Actor In A Limited Series, Jennifer revealed the actor couldn’t be present because he is “protecting his family from the devastating bush fires” in Australia. Reading out a message Russell left in the event of his win, she said: “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future.” 4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge dedicating her first win of the night to Andrew Scott

*looks directly at the camera* Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes home the Golden Globe for Best Actress, TV Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/mWPvEkInpk — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Although Andrew Scott lost out in the Best Supporting Actor category, his Fleabag co-star made sure he got the recognition he deserves when she accepted the award for Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy TV Series. “This really comes down to Andrew Scott,” she said of her win. “That man… there was a lot of talk about the chemistry [between us] on the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble. “I loved being Andrew’s pebble, and thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season [of Fleabag].” 5. Parasite making history with its Best Foreign Film win

Here is Bong Joon-ho's acceptance speech for Parasite, winner of Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/5C1vdsS6A4 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Although it didn’t sweep the board quite as we’d hoped, Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite did win one of the three awards it was nominated for in the Best Foreign Film win, making it the first South Korean film to achieve this distinction. Bong Joon-ho did also poke fun at the English-speaking world’s attitude towards foreign cinema in his speech, commenting: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you’ll be introduced to so many more amazing films.” 6. Kate McKinnon paying homage to Ellen DeGeneres

Kate McKinnon presents her friend Ellen DeGeneres with The Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/SNu303fZzG — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

As you’d hope from a Kate McKinnon speech, there were plenty of laughs (mainly when she discussed the comfy items of clothing she’s accrued from years of impersonating Ellen over the years), but also a lot of heart. In particular, Kate became quite choked up when she recalled the impact Ellen’s coming out had on her as a young woman watching TV, saying: “If I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have thought ’I could never be on TV, they don’t let LGBTQ people on TV’. “And more than that, I’d have gone on thinking that I was an alien, and maybe that I didn’t even have the right to be here.” 7. Ellen’s lovely acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres accepts The Carol Burnett Award at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/9sxfevymYS — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Not one of the night’s most hard-hitting or impactful speeches, but it was a really nice moment when Ellen briefly reflected on her life and career in what was essentially the antidote to Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue. 8. Jason Momoa wearing a tanktop

NBC Jason Momoa

Yes, we were a little confused too, but it turns out the Aquaman star had actually given his jacket to his wife, Lisa Bonet, who was seated next to him during the ceremony. 9. Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanking Obama “for putting us on his list”

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

“As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” she joked, referring to one of the most infamous moments from the first series of Fleabag. 10. Bernie Taupin pays a sweet tribute to his “52-year-old marriage” to Elton John

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Elton John and Bernie Taupin

This year’s Golden Globes marked the first time that the long-time songwriting pair have won a major award for one of their efforts, which Sir Elton commented on during his acceptance speech. Getting a rare moment in the spotlight, Bernie Taupin then took the opportunity to honour the singer, saying: “The movie... deals with our relationship, and it’s a relationship that doesn’t happen very often in this town. It’s a 52-year marriage.” 11. Sacha Baron Cohen delivering some near-the-knuckle comedy of his own

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen take on Mark Zuckerberg while presenting #JojoRabbit at the #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/D5vyLVJMaspic.twitter.com/rIal2YZaLz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

One of the night’s most shocking one-liners didn’t actually come from its host, but presenter Sacha Baron Cohen, who compared Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to the protagonist of Jojo Rabbit, a “naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends”. Ouch! 12. Patricia Arquette giving another of her impactful acceptance speeches

Patricia Arquette wins Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/0JZvpghNB6 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Not only did she speak out about President Trump, the Australian bush fires and the upcoming US election, she did it in some pink shades. Watch the speech in full above. 13. Olivia Colman confesses to already being a “bit boozed up”

Handout via Getty Images Olivia Colman

Another year, another scene-stealing awards show moment from Olivia Colman. 14. Tom Hanks breaking down in tears

NBC Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is one of those celebrities we think we couldn’t love any more... and then he goes and does something like spontaneously crying at the sight of his loving wife and children in the Golden Globes audience. “A man is,” he began, before his tears interrupted him. “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that, a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is.” Honestly, what a guy. 15. An impromptu musical number from Ansel Elgort

No but seriously, you know he’s the lead in West Side Story later this year, right? 16. Michelle Williams doing what she does

Michelle Williams accepts The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/afS9Hkuoky — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

A class act, we’ve come to expect great speeches from Michelle Williams whenever she is given the opportunity, but this was definitely one of her best and most powerful. “I wouldn’t have been be able to [have the life I do] without employing a woman’s right to choose,” she said, to applause from the audience. “To choose when to have my children and with whom.” 17. Tiffany Haddish’s immediate reaction to Michelle Williams’ speech

NBC Tiffany Haddish presented an award with Salma Hayak

“I’m about that women’s choice,” she enthused. 18. “I would have shared the raft”

NBC Brad Pitt accepts the Best Supporting Actor award

Brad Pitt finally told his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio what we’ve all been thinking for the last 23 years. 19. Renée Zellweger making a triumphant return to the Golden Globes

Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/qN3h7c7Tqw — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

“Well hi everybody, it’s nice to see you,” the Judy star began, to laughs from the audience. “Y’all look pretty good 17 years later.” Renée isn’t wrong, either. Although her last nomination was for Miss Potter in 2007, Renée hadn’t won a Golden Globe since Cold Mountain, but won huge acclaim for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the new biopic Judy. Her speech ended with a poignant reflection on celebrity (though sadly Globes bosses felt this was an appropriate moment to play music over the top of her speech). 20. Ricky Gervais saves one of his most shocking speeches for last

Ricky Gervais ao apresentar Sandra Bullock:



“Bird Box, um filme em que você sobrevive por não ver nada ... como trabalhar para Harvey Weinstein”pic.twitter.com/bbdPk9rMGe — Amandaverso ☃️ (@MandyReverse) January 6, 2020

His final joke of the night – met with shock from the audience – was rounded off with a bleeped “shut the fuck up”. 21. And finally, Tom Hanks’ face saying it all during Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue

NBC Tom Hanks