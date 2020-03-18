Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant confirmed Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the growing number of NBA players infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” the Brooklyn Nets player told The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

The announcement came after the Nets said four of its players tested positive for COVID-19, though the team did not list which players. One of the infected players had been displaying symptoms, according to the team. Durant told The Athletic that he’s feeling fine despite testing positive. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” a statement from the Nets sent to HuffPost read. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”