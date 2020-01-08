Hindustan Times via Getty Images Amit Shah seen during his door-to-door campaign under Jan Jagran Abhiyan on Citizenship Amendment Act at C-Block, Lajpat Nagar Part-2, on January 5, 2020, in New Delhi.

Two women — a Malayali advocate and her friend — were evicted from their rented flat in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar for protesting against the CAA and NRC during home minister Amit Shah’s door to door campaign in the area on Sunday, multiple reports said.

The women, identified as Surya Rajappan from Kerala and Harmita from Uttar Pradesh, say they were threatened by a mob after they put up a protest banner outside their balcony during Shah’s visit.

Their banner, made with implements at home, read “Shame Shah”, “Not in my name”, and had crossed out signs of CAA and NRC. The two women shouted “Go back” from their balcony as Shah visited the house next door, according to Malayala Manorama.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Shah was visiting homes in Lajpat Nagar on Sunday as part of BJP’s door-to-door campaign to dispel “misinformation” about the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to PTI, he visited nine homes and a temple in the area, distributed literature on the subject and urged people to take out their mobile phones to give a missed call to the toll-free CAA number the BJP has launched.

In a statement released later, Rajappan said a mob of 150 people gathered below their building and threatened the two women for protesting.

Rajappan, who said the women had not expected the violent reaction, wrote: “They were evidently enraged and threatened by the simple act of two girls protesting peacefully to tackle what they perceived as an obvious threat to their propaganda parade,” she wrote.