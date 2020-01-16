Trolls Take Kerala Tourism's Beef Fry Photo Very Personally

It was inevitable. We saw it coming the minute Kerala Tourism posted this photo.
Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBwpic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020
It’s a sign of the times when the photo of a meat dish is enough to send trolls into a downward spiral.
People were so offended by Kerala Tourism’s post on Wednesday evening that they decided they didn’t want to visit the state.
Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Annual Estimates' on the number of foreign tourists to:— SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 16, 2020
•Tamil Nadu - 61 Lakhs
•Kerala - 11 Lakhs
Dear @KeralaTourism stop insulting Hindus with your mindless hatred, it will prove to be economically disastrous for your already empty coffer state! pic.twitter.com/bPbOUi7W3E
@KeralaTourism we used to hear that Kerala was called "God's Own Country" . Was this myth now? I don't think so it is reality now. You promoting Beef from your office handle. Keep your Beef culture with u ,we won't be visiting Kerala. https://t.co/HOWd0F9QVc— JAGANNATH (@jagannathbm) January 16, 2020
Reactions ranged from want outrage, hurt sentiments to questions on the constitutionality of this post!
Kerala tourism must be pulled up for promoting beef food! No ?— Ram| रामचंद्र| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ| రామచంద్ర|রাম| Non Doer! (@Om_Sainatha) January 16, 2020
Bloody hell...Beef is not Kerala's culture— Prekshak 🇮🇳 (@Prekshak2) January 15, 2020
That's unconstitutional. We know you hate India and especially Hindus but pls don't disrespect our Indian constitution so blatantly. @vijayanpinarayipic.twitter.com/r4G8PxRkkR— Being Anti-Hindu isn't secularism :\ (@BigghPP) January 16, 2020
Dear @KeralaTourism ; pls avoid posting abt Pork on Eid & Beef on Makara Sankranthi days— Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) January 16, 2020
Pls be culturally sensitive abt special holy days of all faiths
Pls show case our Food diversity without offending sensitivities. https://t.co/MSEiVU2t7z
This is Kerala tourism throwing open challenge to Hindu sentiments— VulcanValkrie (@ValkrieVulcan) January 16, 2020
Praising a beef dish https://t.co/6Qpenj39wY
Many decided that the best way to attack the Kerala Tourism’s post was to ask about pork.
Hi @KeralaTourism, when are your going to showcase your pork dishes? Waiting eagerly.— Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 16, 2020
Try promoting Pork also. you will get a taste of your medicine.— प्रशान्त पटेल उमराव (@ippatel) January 16, 2020
Shameless!
This is nothing but provocation. You people don't want people from North India to visit Kerala? Why this beef promotion? People visit to Kerala just to eat beef? Try promoting Pork for a change, you will get a taste of your medicine.#keralatourism#ThursdayThoughtshttps://t.co/A0U1xoPxWm— Shadev Pundir (@PundirShadev) January 16, 2020
I understand people do eat beef in Kerala but what is the need to promote it on social media.— Rahul Shrivastava (@TheLalaJi) January 16, 2020
Why don't @KeralaTourIndia update something made out of Pork. Why playing with religious sentiments of any. They don't need to do it. https://t.co/aD0ns6Hb4X
Blatantly and shamelessly anti-Hindu Kerala should be avoided by all Hindus!— Angsuman Chakraborty (@angsuman) January 16, 2020
Hey @KeralaTourism, show some pork dishes if you have guts. https://t.co/PYXmZiBQJe
But a lot of Malayalis and meat lovers had Kerala Tourism’s back and obliged with answers.
Since Kerala tourism has been promoting beef delicacies ,this guy want to talk about pork items as well. Apparently he thinks it will irritate mallus especially mallu muslims.Nice try dude. Try your bigotry somewhere else.— LightHouseHill (@LightHouseHills) January 15, 2020
Pork is freely available in many many restaurants in Kerala.— TSJN (@JaisekharNair) January 16, 2020
And the BEEF that is most popular in Kerala is Cara Beef (Pothu Erachi or Buffalo Meat)
Food is entirely about personal choice!
Hey @santheepnair who said they never promote about pork? First get your facts right.— ℕ𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕖𝕟 (@Naveen_EV) January 16, 2020
We love pork as equally as beef.https://t.co/xckrlRy2lS
Try this recipe for yourself.
Why challenge! It’s already published https://t.co/Od0dguZk0J— Shadoun Westend (@shad_awaz) January 15, 2020
This, good? https://t.co/UIOBpqIBos— CorporateBanker (@yeskaybe) January 15, 2020
That, eaters of panneer, beef & pork can coexist without being a threat to anyone makes sanghis get irked by the very mention of 'Kerala', 'Malayalis' & 'Communism'.— Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) January 16, 2020
What do North Indians have an issue about today?— Proletarianism (@Proletarian1917) January 16, 2020
Kerala Beef recipes.
What can they do about it?
Nothing!
Move along now everyone....
It is available openly also. Coming from a Muslim from Kerala. We have literally nonissues with people eating beef. Its called being liberal. Try it. Its liberating.— Salman Faris (@salman__faris) January 16, 2020
So... Sanghis are saying that they want to Boycott Kerala Tourism because of the Beef pic.... So basically, no Sanghis will visit Kerala then...— Proletarianism (@Proletarian1917) January 16, 2020
This is a loss to Kerala how, again?
Others simply had their eyes on the prize.
Beef is our emotion 🤤 #kerala 💪— 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐮 (@Anandhubhasi95) January 16, 2020
The Kerala beef fry is the stuff of legend.. That spicy hot lipsmacking yummy drooling beef rost. Oh my.. so yummy... Pride of kerala... 😇😇😇❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/7WAQ32hL6P— drsaranya (@drsaranya3) January 15, 2020
Porotta and beer fry - a match made in heaven pic.twitter.com/a2HWkyGZWi— Comrade from Kerala (@ComradeMallu) January 15, 2020
The yummmyy beef roast we had at home yesterday 😋😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/LQj7wGxhG6— Anagha Harithavayal (@AnaghaNr) January 16, 2020