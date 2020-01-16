NEWS
16/01/2020 4:43 PM IST

Trolls Take Kerala Tourism's Beef Fry Photo Very Personally

It’s a sign of the times when the photo of a meat dish is enough to send trolls into a downward spiral.

Kerala Tourism/Twitter
Kerala Tourism's beef fry photo

It was inevitable. We saw it coming the minute Kerala Tourism posted this photo.

It’s a sign of the times when the photo of a meat dish is enough to send trolls into a downward spiral.

People were so offended by Kerala Tourism’s post on Wednesday evening that they decided they didn’t want to visit the state.

Reactions ranged from want outrage, hurt sentiments to questions on the constitutionality of this post!

Many decided that the best way to attack the Kerala Tourism’s post was to ask about pork.

But a lot of Malayalis and meat lovers had Kerala Tourism’s back and obliged with answers.

Others simply had their eyes on the prize.

MORE: kerala beef