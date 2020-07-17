Kerala: New Clusters Feared In Thiruvananthapuram After KEAM Exam

The Kerala government is battling political backlash as it races to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state capital.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Union minister V Muraleedharan and state BJP president blamed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for going ahead with the KEAM examination on Thursday as cases continued to rise. Tens of thousands of students had attended the exam across the state.

On Tuesday, the CM had said the state was in the third stage of virus transmission in which virus spread in some clusters. “The next phase is community spread,” he said warning people to remain vigilant.

Kerala reported a record 722 new cases on Thursday, the first time that the daily spike crossed 700, and the total infection count breached the 10,000 mark.

The death toll climbed to 37 as two more fatalities were reported on Thursday.

New clusters feared in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram had gone into triple lockdown on July 6, which was extended for another week on July 10 as cases continued rise in the district.

The state has been designating containment zones and triple lockdowns in areas where there was super spread to prevent these from turning into community spread, CM Pinarayi had said.

In Thiruvananthapuram such clusters were formed in Poonthura, Manikyavilakam, Puthanpally and Pulluvila.

However, new clusters are feared to have emerged in the last two days.

Of particular concern is the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination conducted in Pattom on Thursday, where crowds of students and their parents were seen violating social distancing norms.

Politicians have hit out at the government for going ahead with the exam despite calls to postpone it.