Kerala Sub-Collector, Back From Singapore, Jumps Home Quarantine

A sub-collector in Kerala’s Kollam district, Anupam Mishra, has reportedly jumped the 14-day mandatory home quarantine. He came to Kerala from Singapore and was told to self quarantine on 19 March.

“As per preventive measures, he was asked by the health officials to stay self-quarantined and he agreed to the same,” B Abdul Nasar, Kollam District Collector, was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

When health officials went to check up on him, they found his house locked locked from the outside. Nasar called Mishra’s actions “a grave lapse” and warned of stern action against the IAS officer, according to The News Minute.

The collector said that when contacted, Mishra told him he is in self-quarantine in Bengaluru with his brother and claimed to have left the state the day he was told to remain under quarantine.