Kerala Reports Its Second Coronavirus Death In Thiruvananthapuram

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images People are seen wearing masks outside the special isolation ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients in Kerala, March 9, 2020.

Kerala government on Tuesday reported the state’s second COVID-19 death after a 68-year-old succumbed to the disease at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Abdul Azeez, who had been in treatment since March 23, had first tested negative for the novel coronavirus but tested positive the second time, Mathrubhumi reported.

Kerala had reported it first COVID-19 death on Saturday, March 28.

On Monday, the state reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 213. The worst affected Kasaragod district reported 17 fresh cases.

At least 1,57,253 people in the state are under observation out of which 623 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters at the daily press conference on Monday.