Flood Warning For Kerala, Heavy Rains, Landslides In Kannur, Malappuram

ASSOCIATED PRESS/ File Photo People stand holding umbrellas during monsoon rains amid the coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, June 6, 2020.

Torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala as the Met department issued a red alert for Wayanad and Idukki districts, while six other districts—Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakaad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod—were put on orange alert.

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for the state till Sunday, August 9.

Kerala is among the six states warned of potential floods by the National Water Commission. The state is simultaneously battling spikes in its Covid-19 cases.

With the three deaths due to incidents of drowning, landslides and tree fall since Tuesday night, the toll since the onset of the four-month long southwest monsoon that set in the state on June 1 has risen to 31, officials told the Press Trust of India. Three fishermen are missing in Ernakulam after their boat capsized.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that landslides, flooding, mudslides were a possibility and district authorities have been asked to take all necessary steps, including shifting people living in areas prone to landslides, to safer places. With very heavy rains expected in Idukki, Ernakulam district also could be affected, he said.

Night travel should be avoided in high range areas, he said.