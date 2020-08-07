At least 20 houses were buried and 75 people feared trapped after a massive landslide reported in Munnar’s Rajamalai in Kerala on Thursday night.

The disaster took place at the Pettimudi Division of Kannan Devan’s tea estate at Neymakkadu, Onmanorama reported. Manorama News cited the police saying five people had died, while six had been rescued.

Reports say electricity is cut off in the area and rescue operations have been hindered rain and waterlogging.

Mathrubhumi reports that Periyavaram bridge, which connects to the area, was was destroyed during the 2018 floods and work on a new bridge had not been completed.

Several parts of Kerala, particularly the northern districts, has received rains since Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said a red alert was issued to Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in nine districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod till August 9, Sunday.

A red alert is sounded for rainfall of over 20 cm while an orange alert is for 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.