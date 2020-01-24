Kerala Nurse In Saudi Arabia Has MERS, Not Coronavirus From China: Consulate

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images Disinfection workers wearing protective gears spray anti-septic solution in an train terminal amid rising public concerns over the spread of China's Wuhan Coronavirus at SRT train station on January 24, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia who tested positive for coronavirus has a different strain from the one that has claimed 25 lives in China, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah said on Thursday.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah clarified that the nurse found positive for coronavirus was suffering for MERS-CoV.

Reports say the nurse, who hails from Kerala, is likely to have contracted the virus while taking care of her Filipino colleague suffering from the same.