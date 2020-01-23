Indian Nurse In Saudi Arabia Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the coronavirus. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan tweeted that the nurse “is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well”.

Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with Saudi Arabia and ensure proper treatment.

The Union health ministry said that a total of 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus infection till January 22 but no positive case has been detected in India so far, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, China has locked down two cities which are at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. 17 people have died and nearly 600 have been infected. Authorities in Beijing have reportedly cancelled all large-scale Chinese New Year celebrations in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation has said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)