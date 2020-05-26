COVID-19: Delhi Nurses Mourn First Nursing Staff To Die In Capital, Kerala MPs Write To Modi And Kejriwal

Nurses across hospitals in Delhi-NCR observed a minute of silence for Ambika PK, a nurse at Kalra Hospital, who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday.

The United Nurses’ Association told the Indian Express she was the first nursing officer to have died of Covid-19-related complications in the national capital.

The 46-year-old had been admitted to the hospital on May 21 after she had difficulty breathing. She later tested positive for COVID-19.

Ambika’s son told Express’s Somya Lakhani, “My mother’s condition deteriorated so rapidly… I couldn’t understand how to get here sooner. Over a week ago, she mentioned that the hospital was making her reuse PPE and charging money for masks. I got agitated and told her to just stay at home, but she didn’t listen to me. She continued working, and now she is dead.”