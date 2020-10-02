ASSOCIATED PRESS Women who arrived for work await information after the Cochin Special Economic Zone that houses several industrial units was closed as part of COVID-19 containment measures in Kochi, Kerala, Oct.1, 2020.

The Kerala government on Friday clarified that it had not imposed a second lockdown, instead it had imposed section 144 of CrPC in the state, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people.

The clarification came from Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta amid confusion over the government’s late Thursday night order.

Meanwhile, district collectors of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have issued prohibitory orders with public transport systems and banks exempt from the restrictions, Manorama reported.

Kerala has seen record increases in its coronavirus cases recently, with active cases increasing by over 44,100 in the last two weeks.

Friday saw a new record with the state reporting 9,258 new cases.

From flattening the curve in May, the state began to witness a steady increase in its active cases from July, with frequent spikes record in the following months.

The state government, particularly its health minister KK Shailaja, had been lauded for its efforts in containing the pandemic with Shailaja being honoured by the United Nations for her efforts .

This week, the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare a ‘health emergency’ in the state to make the seriousness of the situation clear to the public. The IMA also asked the state to increase testing to one lakh a day to detect and isolate asymptomatic cases faster.

Dr RC Sreekumar, who heads the research cell at IMA, told Indian Express that the healthcare system was beginning to feel the strain of the increased caseload and said that “if the situation deteriorates further, we are heading for a calamity”.