Kerala Has Relaxed These Lockdown Rules In 7 Districts. Home Ministry Objects

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images People wait at an ATM counter to withdraw money during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Kochi, March 30, 2020.

The Union home ministry has objected to the manner in which Kerala government has allowed the partial relaxation of certain lockdown rules in parts of the state, starting Monday. The Centre has also written to all states saying that the violation of lockdown measures posed serious health hazard to public and risked spread of COVID-19. The Kerala government had last week divided the state into four zones. On Sunday, state police chief Loknath Behera said the state would allow for relaxation of certain rules in two zones from April 20. The two zones comprise seven districts in the state — the green zone of Kottayam and Idukki districts and the Orange-B zone of Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.

This is what’s been allowed: — In the green and orange-B zones, the state has allowed inter-district and inter-state travel for essential services, opening of shops selling agriculture, pisciculture and plantation products, construction work and plying of vehicles under an psd-even scheme, Manorama reported. — Dine-in services are allowed at hotels and restaurants till 7 pm, while take-away services can function till 8 pm. — Courts can re-open from Tuesday, to function with 33% of staff while cases are heard through video conferencing. — Banks can function as per the usual timings except in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, which fall under the red zone. — On Sundays, only those working for essential services are allowed to use their vehicles. — The health department and local administration can carry out sanitation work before the monsoon. — Large gatherings are still prohibited across the state, with educations institutions, movie theatres, malls and places of worship to remain closed in all districts. — The Transport Ministry clarified that public transport won’t be allowed to ply in the state during the lockdown period. — Home nurses, nursing assistants and nursing helpers are exempt from the lockdown after April 20, DGP Behera said. Kerala has said it will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions, Manorama reported.

The home ministry’s objection The Union home ministry said in a letter to the state government that allowing opening of workshops such as barber shops, restaurants, book stories, opening of MSMEs in municipal limits, allowing bus travel in cities and town for short distance (upto 60km), two passengers in back seat of a four wheeler and pillion riding on scooters amounted to dilution of its lockdown guidelines. In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 had circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which were prohibited in the Centre’s consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

