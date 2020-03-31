Why Kerala Govt Is Struggling With The State's Alcohol Problem Now

The Kerala government, which has drawn widespread praise for its humane and comprehensive measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, is fumbling while dealing with alcohol dependence in the state during the lockdown.

On Monday night, the state government issued an order allowing people with alcohol withdrawal symptoms to get controlled amounts of liquor from the excise department through a doctor’s prescription.

The order was passed despite widespread criticism from doctors’ bodies, which called the move ‘unscientific’ and ‘unethical’. Doctors from the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association and the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association have said they will not provide such prescriptions.

On Wednesday, doctors of the KGMOA will protest the government’s decision by wearing black bands to work.

Meanwhile, the state’s excise department had said that it will begin the process of providing alcohol on prescription only after forming guidelines that clarify how much alcohol to give and for how many days. It also said it required clarity on a procedure to check the veracity of the prescriptions brought in by people, Manorama News reported.

Kerala’s alcohol problem

Kerala’s first coronavirus case was reported on January 30. In the two months since then, the state has reported two deaths from the disease. Over 200 patients are currently under treatment in the state while 20 have recovered and been discharged.

In contrast, within just a week of shutting alcohol shops, the state reported nine cases of death by suicide. According to The Print, seven were allegedly in depression, one died of a cardiac arrest and another had consumed aftershave lotion as a substitute for alcohol.

According to the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey, Kerala ranked 18th, behind many other states, in terms of alcohol consumption by men, with only 37% consuming alcohol. Only 1.6% women in the state drank alcohol according to the survey.

Despite this, Kerala is known to have the highest per capita alcohol consumption in the country, with its sales making the biggest revenue contribution to the state’s exchequer.

In 2018-19, liquor sales in Kerala hit a record high of Rs 14,508 crore with August—the month when the state was hit by the worst floods in a century—having the highest sales value.