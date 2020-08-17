Will Jail Outbreaks Be Kerala's Next Covid Worry?

Over 350 inmates at the Thiruvananthapuram central jail in Kerala have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, with as many as 145 cases being detected just on Sunday.

Authorities started testing all inmates after a prisoner died of coronavirus on Sunday.

“An undertrial prisoner in a murder case, who was lodged here since 2016, passed away at the medical college hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on 10 August,” jail superintendent Santhosh S told PTI.

Two of the infected people had been shifted to hospitals and the others, all asymptomatic, were being given adequate treatment, he added. Officials told Hindustan Times that the number of cases is likely to go up as 250 more inmates will be tested on Monday.

A total of 960 prisoners are lodged in the central prison at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, according to The New Indian Express. Its capacity is 727, the report added.

Activists have raised concerns that India’s overcrowded, unhygienic prisons can become an epicentre for the pandemic. The World Health Organisation has warned that prisons across the world can expect “huge mortality rates” from COVID-19 unless they take immediate action.