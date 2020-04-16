Kerala Govt Marks 4 Districts In State As Red Zones

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A health official of Kerala government checks the temperature of a boy at Kochi in Kerala, March 23, 2020.

Four districts of Kerala have been declared red zones by the state government, reports said on Thursday.

Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been marked as high-risk or red zones by the state cabinet where lockdown restrictions will be strictly implemented, Mathrubhumi reported.

The state cabinet said it would be dividing the state into four zones, Manorama News reported.

The state government is looking to get the Centre’s approval for this demarcation.

The four districts along with Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and parts of Wayanad had been included the Centre’s list of hotspots released on Wednesday.

The state cabinet decided that in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam there will be partial lifting of restrictions on April 24,

In Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad, public life will be partially allowed to return to normal from April 24, the channel said

In Idukki and Kottayam districts, restrictions will be completed lifted from April 24, it said.