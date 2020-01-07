Kerala Govt To Make Reading Of Preamble A Part Of School, College Assemblies: Pinarayi Vijayan

File Photo/Getty Images Students coming out of after an exam at a school.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the Kerala government will take steps to make reading of the preamble to the Constitution a part of school and college morning assembly. The decision has come as a response to the demand by college union leaders to ensure that constitution studies are made an inevitable part of the curriculum at a time when the constitution and its values are under attack, he said. “To create social awareness regarding the importance of protecting the constitution, the state government will take necessary steps to ensure that preamble of the constitution is read out during school college assembly,” Vijayan said at the ‘Chief Minister’s student leaders’ conclave here.

He also said 50 per cent reservation for women representatives in college union elections was also under consideration. Sex education will be made part of the education curriculum, Vijayan said. “The state is also planning to keep open University libraries 24/7 for students without any restriction for girls,” he added. On Monday, Pinarayi had condemned the violence at JNU in New Delhi and said the “Nazi-style attacks” on students and teachers inside the campus was an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country. Vijayan said the attack on students is an “appalling display of intolerance running amok” and asked the Sangh Parivar forces to end its “diabolical plan” to silence the universities with bloodshed. “Those who attempted the Nazi-style onslaught on students and teachers of JNU was trying to create unrest and violence in the country... The attackers assumed the character of a terrorist group and reached the campus with deadly weapons,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post. He said the news report that the ABVP activists attempted to stop the ambulance carrying the injured students union president, showed the extent of their plan to create a riot. “Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence the universities with bloodshed. Remember, those students are speaking for all,” he added. The Malayalam Film industry also condemned the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying it was a “criminal offence” and deserves the harshest punishment.

In a Facebook post, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said entering an institution of knowledge and education and unleashing violence on students with scant regard for law and order, was an absolute murder of all democratic values.

“Regardless of what ideology you stand for, what cause you’re fighting for, what end to this means you might be hoping for, violence and vandalism is not and never will be the answer to anything.”

“For a nation that won its independence from colonialism through a non-violence, non-cooperation movement, it’s truly deplorable that today the word ‘revolution’ is automatically equated to a call for violence and lawlessness,” he wrote.