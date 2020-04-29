After HC Stay, Kerala Govt To Issue Ordinance Allowing Salary Cut Of Employees

Announcing the cabinet decision, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac told reporters that as per the ordinance, the state government has been empowered to defer 25 per cent of the salary of its employees in the event of a disaster.

“As per this ordinance, the state government has been empowered to defer 25% of the salary of the government employees, in case of a disaster. The state government can take a decision on giving back the deferred amount within six months. These are the two operative provisions,” Isaac said.

The Minister, however, made it clear that 25% of the salary would not be deferred and the state government would go ahead with the earlier six-day cut itself.

“The state government has taken the decision on the ordinance as per the Kerala High Court order. We could have gone for an appeal. But, the court said that the government order on deducting salary does not have a legal backing. So, we have decided to make it legal,” he said.

He also pointed out that while other states have cut more than 30 % salary of it employees salary, Kerala’s ordinance allows to deduct six days’ pay.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the deducted amount will be given back to the employees when the financial condition of the state improved.