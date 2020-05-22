NEWS
22/05/2020 3:19 PM IST | Updated 4 hours ago

Kerala Govt Drops Sprinklr Deal, Asks US Firm To Destroy All Data

The state government on Thursday submitted that it now had “full and exclusive ownership of the data”.

File Photo/Getty Images
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan

Related...

MORE: coronavirus COVID-19 kerala privacy Kerala High Court