Kerala Govt Drops Sprinklr Deal, Asks US Firm To Destroy All Data

Nearly a month after rejecting charges of illegality in its IT contract with a US firm for processing data related to COVID-19 patients in the state, the Kerala government on Thursday informed the High Court that the US-based IT firm Sprinklr will have no role in analysing the data.

In an affidavit, the state government has submitted that it has now “full and exclusive ownership of the data” which will be analysed by state-owned CDIT.

“There is no basis for apprehensions on the use or abuse of data,” the government said in its counter filed to deny the averments made in a batch of writ petitions seeking quashing of the state government’s contract with Sprinklr.

According to Mathrubhumi, the US firm has been directed to destroy all of the data in its possession and will now only have a role in software updation.

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had in April a breach of citizens’ privacy and medical data because of the deal with Sprinklr.

On Thursday, the state government submitted that the data collected is stored in the Amazon Web Server (AWS) account owned fully by CDIT, which is a Government institution.

It also stated that the Amazon Cloud Web Server, which has signed a Non Disclosure Agreement with the Goverment of India, is one among the 12 cloud providers empanelled by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and subjected to audit by STQC, an internationally recognised Assurance Service providing organization.

“...insofar as the data is residing in C-DIT control and with it being processed in the servers in the control of C-DIT through the use of the third respondent’s software deployed in the control of C-DIT, there is no transfer of data to third party,” the state government said.