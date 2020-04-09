What Kerala Govt Is Doing To Help Malayalis Stuck Abroad During Coronavirus Pandemic

Kerala government said on Wednesday it was setting up services to help people from the state who were stuck abroad during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our biggest concern is the deaths of several Keralites in countries like the US. We hear news of our people dying there. We are getting calls from our people who have no idea on what to do next,” Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at the press conference.

1. The state’s Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka) will set up five COVID-19 help desks for Malayalis abroad, the government announced.

“We have directed the ambassadors in the respective countries to coordinate with these help desks,” Pinarayi said.

2. On the Norka website, the government has set up a Covid services page.

The first link on the page allows registered users to fill out a form with their details and concerns, which can then be submitted to the department.