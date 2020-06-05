Fake Muslim names were circulated online hours before the Kerala forest department announced that a man had been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala.

“One person was arrested today. There are more accused in the case and efforts are on to nab them”, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju told reporters on Friday.

However, late Thursday night, hours before the information was made public, tweets containing two Muslim names and filled with anti-Muslim hate began circulating on Twitter.

The man actually arrested on Friday was identified as P Wilson, who works as a rubber tapper at a plantation, Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram toldThe NewsMinute.

K Raju told reporters that forest and police officials were conducting a joint probe into the elephant’s death. According to TNM, the Forest Department identified three people suspected to be involved in the case, but let off two of them after interrogation.

The incident was communalised after BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s comments targeted the people of Malappuram district for the death.

Read: How The Kerala Elephant Death Got Communalised Thanks To Maneka Gandhi

On Friday, TNM editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran shared the screenshot of a tweet by Amar Prasad Reddy, a man who identified himself as media advisor to a minister of state from the health and family welfare ministry. (HuffPost India could not verify whether or not he was.)

AltNewsfound that Reddy had been one of the earliest to tweet the names, at 4.55 pm on Thursday, and it had gotten over 7.9K retweets and 12.1K likes.