How The Kerala Elephant Death Got Communalised Thanks To Maneka Gandhi

The tragic death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala’s Silent Valley Forest has taken a communal turn after a Union minister and right-wing trolls used the incident to stoke Islamophobia. While the elephant died on May 27, after days of excruciating pain, the incident only gained attention this week after a forest official’s emotional Facebook post went viral. Initially, news reports indicated that the elephant was deliberately fed a pineapple filled with crackers, which exploded in her mouth. However, this was later contradicted by forest officials, who said that she may have eaten food that was set as a trap by farmers to prevent wild boars from destroying crops.

There's no conclusive evidence that injury to lower jaw was caused by pineapple stuffed wd cracker. However this may be a possibility. Dept. has booked offence against unknown offenders, whose identity is being established. — Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) June 3, 2020

In a bid to relieve the pain and stave off flies, the elephant immersed herself in the Velliyar river, where she died despite efforts to bring her to land for treatment. The Malayala Manorama newspaper reported that she died after water entered her lungs. The post-mortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant. The incident, which was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi, Palakkad, understandably provoked widespread outrage within the state and outside. Several celebrities—including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and industrialist Ratan Tata—politicians and animal welfare organisations posted about the incident and called for the government to take action. The state government has announced a probe into the incident. However, Twitter user @Ra_shmi_Tweets noted on Wednesday that large numbers of people had begun to copy and post Kohli’s tweet. A search on the platform showed hundreds of tweets with the same text.

On Thursday, BJP workers and supporters were trending #KeralaElephantMurder on Twitter. This came just a day after BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, an animal rights activist, made several wild accusations about the people of Malappuram without substantiating them with evidence. Malappuram is a Muslim-majority district bordering Palakkad. She said: “It’s murder. Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it’s India’s most violent district. For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds & dogs die at one time.” Gandhi also claimed “an elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala” and said Rahul Gandhi should have taken action since he is “from that area”. Rahul is an MP from Wayanad, which is one of the four districts that border Malappuram. Livemint journalist Nidheesh MK pointed out that Gandhi’s claims were false, as her calculations would imply that over 100 elephants were killed in just Kerala every year.

Menaka Gandhi says Malappuram is India's most violent dist& Kerala kills an elephant every 3 days. So Kerala would've killed 119 elephants?

Center told Parliament in 2019 that avg no of elephant deaths/yr in India is 56.6; WB, Assam& Bihar, had the most Human Animal Conflicts. https://t.co/JwZ3KGq80D — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) June 3, 2020

According to government figures from a reply to Parliament in 2019, the mean number of elephant deaths per year was 56.6, The Hindu reported in February 2019. According to the last Elephant Census conducted by the government, 75 elephants died in 2018, far less than Gandhi’s claims. While Gandhi also accused the Kerala government of taking no action, the state government had announced on Wednesday that a wildlife crime investigation team would probe the killing and and the police had been directed to take stringent action against those responsible for the act. The NewsMinute editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran reported that the incident had not taken place in Malappuram, but in Kottopadam panchayat in Mannarkad in Palakkad district.

I spoke to Panchayat President who went to the river and saw the injured elephant. A few days before it was found in the river, the injured elephant was spotted in the same panchayat. The place is on the border of Malappuram and Palakkad. (is the only Malappuram connection) — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) June 4, 2020

As more and more people pointed this out on social media, Palakkad trended on Twitter. But BJP leaders, including Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, had already jumped in to express outrage over the tragic incident. Javadekar said on Wednesday the Centre had sought a complete report on the incident. The next day he took it up to a notch to say: “We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.” Meanwhile Union minister Smriti Irani appeared on Republic TV and Times Now to comment on the case. On Times Now, she said “I think what needs to be ascertain is if this a trend, one needs to break that chain right away. And if this a trend specific to that particular area then it should have been concern that some kind of solution was brought forth by the state government.” Twitter user Vivek Nambiar posted a thread on how the narrative on animal cruelty was being communalised.

Honestly, the way they change the narrative is scary.



It operates systematically, with players from different areas doing their bit.



National icons/influencers + TV channels + news wires + fake-news peddlers + Sanghi heavyweight troll accounts + IT cell dimwits. — V (@ivivek_nambiar) June 3, 2020

Many were using the incident to propagate anti-Muslim hate and vilify the community.

Malappuram is dominated by Muslims. This seems to have been a deliberately executed crime of utmost heartless sadism because to Hindus the elephant is a revered animal. https://t.co/mpUgm8B6Hk — || धर्म 1st || Established in Yoga, ARISE O Bhārat (@iamviryavaan) June 2, 2020

Pakistani-Canadian writer Tarak Fateh, who Scrollpointed out frequently circulates misinformation targeting Indian Muslims, also jumped into the fray. As polarisation of the incident continued, Malayalam writer KR Meera wrote:

Unfortunately, it is in temples and festivals that elephants suffer most in Kerala. Of 521 captive elephants only around 68 is captured in Kerala. 20 - 22 die every year due to constipation, foot abscess and malnutrition. Those alive have septic feet and sores on backs & hips. — K.R.Meera (@krmeera1) June 4, 2020