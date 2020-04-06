Kerala Is Sharing Stories Of Hope And Solidarity Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

HuffPost India Kerala's coronavirus recovery

As India grapples with containing the coronavirus pandemic, stories of hope and solidarity are emerging from Kerala. Over the weekend, a viral video showed a patient who had recovered from the novel coronavirus leaving the Kasargod General Hospital to applause from fellow Covid-19 patients. Suhail, who had returned from Dubai and was under treatment at the hospital for 12 days, is a native of Kasaragod, the worst affected district in Kerala.

The cheer and support seen in the video echoes the hope the Kerala government has been trying to diffuse into its tweets and daily press conferences. The briefing and press interaction by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state health minister K.K. Shailaja at 6 pm every day have become regular viewing for people in the state. While the CM has also been sharing tweet updates with the message “We shall overcome”, health minister Shailaja has been tweeting out photos of people’s who have recovered from the virus. An elderly couple from Pathanamthitta who had contracted the virus from their son was discharged from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital last week. “When we read the newspapers, all we saw was death being reported. Nobody spoke of recovery. We stopped reading the news. We concentrated on getting better, and that’s how today, everybody, including my grandparents have recovered,” their son Rijo told The Print.

#CoronaUpdate | Kerala makes a mark. Elderly Couple aged 93 & 88 who were tested for COVID 19 along with other age related ailments & remained critical have now discharged from hospital. pic.twitter.com/8COoBDpck5 — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 3, 2020

“It is a huge achievement for the state especially when COVID19 patients above the age of 60 are considered in the high risk category across globe,” Shailaja wrote about the couple’s recovery. The family, which had been previously reprimanded for hiding their travel history, has apologised for their mistake. On Friday, the health minister shared a photo of the state’s first health worker to be infected with Covid-19 leaving after recovering from the disease. Thirty-two-year-old Reshma Mohandas had taken care of the elderly couple at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Reshma said she had posted a message saying “I will leave this room within a week after defeating you (coronavirus)” on a WhatsApp group of her friends and colleagues. “I posted that message in the WhatsApp group because I have full faith in Kerala″s health system. It is world class,” Reshma Mohandas told PTI.

Kerala was anxious when its first health worker was infected with COVID-19. The health worker has now recovered and ready to get back to work after her 14 day isolation post recovery.#IndiaFightsCorona#Covid19Kerala#Covid19Indiapic.twitter.com/7y4yTPTcZX — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 3, 2020

Based on data of patients in India who tested positive for Covid-19 between March 9 and 20, Kerala has the highest rate of recovery at 84%. As a whole, the recover rate in Kerala is 17% compared to Maharashtra’s 5.5% and Delhi’s 4.04%, Economic Times reported.

A British National who was admitted with severe #COVID19 symptoms has been discharged. He was under treatment in Ernakulam Government Medical College. This story of survival is just one of the many from across the State. Congratulations to our health professionals. pic.twitter.com/TZHVH82wWV — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 4, 2020