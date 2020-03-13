This Photo Is Winning Kerala Govt Praise For Its Coronavirus Response

Screenshot/Malayala Manorama An anganwadi teacher delivers food to a child in Kerala as part of the Midday Meal scheme.

Kerala government continues to amaze with its attention to detail and the priority given to the well-being of residents as the state apparatus deals with coronavirus outbreak. This was brought home when people on Twitter began sharing the photo of an Anganwadi teacher visiting a child at home while distributing food from the mid-day meal scheme. The photo was published in Malayala Manorama. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had announced on Tuesday that all classes, including at madarsas, anganwadi centres and private tutorial institutions, would remain closed till March 31. However, the state government said it will home-deliver the mid-day meals provided at anganwadi centres across the state.

Priceless! This boy is really happy to see his Anganwadi teacher who came to his house with the midday meal stuffs as the schools in Kerala are closed in view of #CoronavirusPandemic ! Pic in Malayala Manorama pic.twitter.com/lxOfQTSqMv — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 13, 2020

Anganwadis in Kerala are shut due to #covid19 pandemic, but teachers are distributing food supplies at homes of kids. Here's a photo of an Anganwadi teacher in Palakkad with a kid at his home. #SARSCoV2#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/OABYpQphAt — Nikhil നിഖിൽ 🇮🇳 (@nikhilnarayanan) March 13, 2020

Kerala, a state of 34m in southern India, is now home-delivering midday meals to pupils whose schools have been shut due to COVID-19. Somehow between tracing contacts, quarantining people, and slowing the spread of the virus, their Communist-led government thought of this, too. https://t.co/cvuiezgZzW — Saugato Datta (@sd268) March 12, 2020

A total of 16 coronavirus patients are being treated in Kerala, while 270 people are in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state and 3,910 are under home quarantine. The state is delivering food to people who are under observation. Patients who’ve been treated for covid-19 in isolation wards say they were provided the food of their choice, wifi as well as counselling to reduce stress. Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday that the government was working with internet service providers to increase connectivity by 30-40% in the state to meet surge in demand.

Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020