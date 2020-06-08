Kerala's Coronavirus Crisis: From 10 Deaths in 4 Months To 6 In A Week

Kerala’s remarkable success in containing the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state has been reflected not just in how it flattened the curve, but also in the state’s death toll which remained in single digit for months.

However, an influx of non-residents returning to their homes in the state has lifted its curve once again.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state had confirmed 91 new cases and one death on Monday, taking the total fatalities to 16. (Manorama had put the death toll at 18, while Mathrubhumi reported 17.)

Kerala was the first to report a COVID-19 case in India on January 30. Till May 21, the state’s death toll remained at three. On May 31, it had increased to nine.

But since June began, the number of cases and fatalities in Kerala have increased at a worrying pace as authorities work to avoid community transmission and urge people to follow hygiene and social distancing norms.

“Kerala can handle the rising number of cases, if we prevent the community spread of the virus. Cooperation of the people and strict adherence to government guidelines are crucial in this endeavour,” state health minister K.K. Shailaja told reporters on Monday.