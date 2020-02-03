Kerala Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus In Kasargod

ASSOCIATED PRESS Journalists wearing surgical masks stand outside the government general hospital where a student who had been in Wuhan is kept in isolation in Thrissur, Jan. 30, 2020.

Kerala confirmed a third case of novel coronavirus on Monday. The third patient—also a student who returned from Wuhan in China—is undergoing treatment at the Kasargode’s Kanjangad, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

On Sunday, the state had reported a second case of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection.

The condition of both patients tested positive for the virus was said to be ‘stable’ and not serious, officials said.

The second patient is also a student from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the epidemic. The patient had returned to Kerala on January 24, the state government said.

India’s first novel coronavirus case was reported from Thrissur in Kerala on Thursday with a woman medical student who tested positive for the infection.