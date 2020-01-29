Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s entry into the assembly was blocked by Opposition MLAs on the opening day of the state’s budget session as the lawmakers shouted slogans and held up posters against Khan and CAA.

The Watch and Ward, which handles security within the assembly, intervened to let the Governor in and escort him to his seat.

The opposition, which carried placards that read ‘No To NRC’, ‘Go Back Governor’ and ‘Recall Governor’, later walked out of the house and staged a dharna outside the assembly.

A day before, reports said Khan had decided not to read the government’s opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kerala was the first state to pass a resolution and to move the Supreme Court against the controversial act.

Khan wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he had no legal obligation to declare the government’s protest against CAA.

However, on Wednesday, during his address in the assembly, Khan said he would read the paragraph “to honour the CM’s wish” eventhough he disagreed with it.

He read out the state government’s objection to CAA, which said the law “goes against cardinal principals underlying the Constitution”.