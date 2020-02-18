Kerala Student, Arrested Under UAPA, Allowed To Take Law Exams This Week

Kerala student Alan Shuhaib, who was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been allowed by the Kannur University to write his second-semester law exams, reports said.

The Kerala High Court had asked the university to reply on how to complete the procedure after the court said Shuhaib had the right to take his exams, Mathrubhumi reported.

Alan Shuhaib’s petition in court said the university had banned him from writing his third-semester exams. He then asked the court for permission to write the second-semester exam due on Tuesday.

Shuhaib was arrested along with Thaha Fasal in November last year for alleged links to Maoists.

The two were arrested days after four suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter by the Kerala police in Palakkad.