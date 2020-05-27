Kent RO Apologises For Casteist Atta Maker Ad After Severe Backlash

Kent RO Chairman Mahesh Gupta on Wednesday apologised for an advertisement by the company which was called out for being classist and promoting casteist notions of purity.

The ad for Kent’s bread maker, which circulated widely on social media, said: “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected. Choose KENT Atta & Bread Maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time!”

One of the posts, which featured Rajya Sabha MP Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, also said: “Don’t compromise with Health&Purity”.