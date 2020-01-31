This is simply the best. “Schitt’s Creek” scene-stealer Annie Murphy dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week and, along with the Grammy-winning host, gave a hilarious performance of “A Little Bit Alexis.” Murphy’s character, Alexis Rose, sang the ridiculous, Paris Hilton-inspired song in an episode of the Canadian comedy (see video below). According to Alexis, the song was the theme from the “critically reviewed, limited reality series” of the same name that she once starred in.

In the clip from Clarkson’s show, a totally straight-faced Murphy takes her mark, says she needs to “get her arms,” spins in a circle, busts out with her character’s signature soft-wristed T. Rex hand gesture, and launches into the song and its unforgettable choreography. After Murphy performs a verse, Clarkson joins her in the spotlight. The Fort Worth native decides to give the song a Texas twist. Clarkson sings, “I’m a classic Bronco” instead of Alexis’ “I’m a Lamborghini” lyric. The “Voice” coach continues on theme with lines like “I’m on Texas time” and “I’m a whole lotta tipsy when I drink fine wine.” On Thursday, Murphy posted about the duet on Twitter.

Oh my god, David! YOU try performing A Little Bit Alexis with @kellyclarkson in front of the stars of 1917 who are VERY confused about what's going on, while being haunted by the ghost of your teenage self who is trying to make you pass out every two seconds! Ugh! @SchittsCreekhttps://t.co/kIMCtxBVzg — Annie Murphy (@annefrances) January 30, 2020