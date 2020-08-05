Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres Against 'Toxic' Workplace Claims

Katy Perry came to Ellen DeGeneres’ defense as claims about the daytime talk show host’s behind-the-scenes behaviour intensifed.

The pop superstar pledged her support for DeGeneres early Tuesday, tweeting that she’d “only ever had positive takeaways” in her experiences on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought,” Perry wrote. Addressing DeGeneres directly, she added: “Sending you love & a hug, friend.”

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

Perry’s words came after “Ellen DeGeneres Show” employees alleged a “toxic” work culture. A July 16 BuzzFeed article cited interviews with 10 former “Ellen” staff members and one current employee who said they experienced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the show.

Most of the claims outlined in the article were directed at executive producers and senior managers rather than DeGeneres herself. Last week, Warner Bros. Television announced an internal investigation.

DeGeneres on Thursday apologised to her staff in an internal memo, and said her crew was cooperating with Warner Bros. and “taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”

A day later, however, new accusations from former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” employees who alleged sexual misconduct and assault involving several members of the show’s creative staff emerged in a second BuzzFeed article. This week, Hedda Muskat, a producer in the show’s early days in 2003 and 2004, told The Wrap that DeGeneres was a “toxic host” who allowed a “culture of fear” from the beginning.

Perry joins a growing list of celebrities ― including actor Jerry O’Connell and polo player Nacho Figueras ― who are defending DeGeneres.

Others, like actor Brad Garrett, have been less supportive.