Kate Middleton's Favourite Celebrity Is A Natural Fit For The Royal

As a royal, Kate Middleton gets to meet all kinds of important people with impressive resumés.

But during a video call on Wednesday with the children of essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked to narrow down her favorite celebrity to just one person.

She had a ready answer for the students at the Casterton Primary Academy: broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, a royal family favorite.

“The kids ... asked (the duchess and her husband, Prince William) what the best famous person was that they had met ― something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Trust told the Mirror (and confirmed by Kensington Palace). The Pendle Trust oversees Casterton Primary Academy, which is catering to the children of essential workers due to the current health crisis.