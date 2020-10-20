Kashmir Times Office Sealed, Editor Anuradha Bhasin Says 'Vendetta For Speaking Out!

Bhasin said on Twitter, “Today, Estates Deptt locked our office without any due process of cancellation and eviction, same way as I was evicted from a flat in Jammu, where my belongings including valuables were handed over to “new allottee”. Vendetta for speaking out! No due process followed. How peevish!”

The Jammu and Kashmir administration sealed the office of Kashmir Times, one of the oldest dailies in the state, on Monday.

Huffpost India has reached out to Bhasin on further comments on the matter and is awaiting a reply.

Bhasin was also evicted from her official accommodation two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Aslam, deputy director of the estates department told The Indian Express, “They have been allotted two buildings — one is office and the other was allotted as a residence to Ved Bhasin sahib... Since Bhasin-sahib died some years ago, we issued them notices to vacate the house. They themselves handed over the building to us and today our officials went to take possession.”

Anuradha Bhasin has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government and has criticised muzzling of the press in Kashmir.

In an interview with Huffpost India on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Bhasin had said that the “new normal” in Kashmir was scary.

Bhasin had filed writ a petition in Supreme Court on the muzzling of the media in Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated.

Speaking on how free speech and reporting had suffered, Bhasin had said, “Even in the worst of times, because Kashmir has been in a conflict situation, we’ve seen many many challenges, we’ve put up with intimidation, a lot of journalists have been killed. But never before has such a silence been perpetuated. Putting the entire media industry into a state of freeze.”

She had said that the administration wanted to instil fear among those who spoke up with their actions.

She had said, “First came three cases against journalists, two booked under anti-terror law UAPA, another for fake news and these are cases which legally cannot stand. Constantly journalists are being summoned by the police and intimidated and grilled for several hours, asked questions about their stories.”