Kashmir Political Leaders Call Out Modi Govt's Lie On 'No House Arrest In J&K Now'

Angry Kashmiri political leaders are calling out the Ministry of Home Affairs, which on Tuesday said that no one is under house arrest in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, though 223 people are still under detention.

The ministry was responding to a question in the Lok Sabha asking for details of political leaders under house arrest as of now.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, various measures were taken to maintain public order which included preventive detention of certain persons.

“As on September 11, 2020, 223 persons are under detention. No person is under house arrest in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August last year, several political leaders in Kashmir were put under detention or house arrest. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah were released from detention in March this year. However, another former CM Mehbooba Mufti remains in detention.

Soon after the MHA’s response, several political leaders in Kashmir slammed the government and called their claims “blatant lies”.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed ur Rehman Para told The Hindu that the centre was lying and he continues to be under house arrest. He added that 11 political workers of his party were also under house arrest.

He also tweeted: