Clashes In Kashmir's Nowgam After Student Killed In Accident With Police Vehicle

The Nowgam area of Srinagar in Kashmir saw clashes on Tuesday after a 16-year-old student was killed in an accident with a vehicle used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Armed Battalion when he was going for his tuition class.
The car the student was traveling in collided with the police vehicle.
The Print reported that the clashes broke out after the incident took place around 9:30 am on Tuesday when Tehseen Nazir Bhat, a student of Class 10 at the Candid Public School, was killed.
For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.
The clashes, multiple reports said, continued through Tuesday.
Several people were injured in the clashes as the police used force had to be admitted to hospital.
The Print reported that four people had been injured including a woman and a senior citizen, who was wounded by a tear gas shell in his thigh.
The report said that another person had been injured in the accident, and was recovering in a hospital.
The police have reportedly registered a case on the incident and the driver of the police vehicle has been arrested.
(with PTI inputs)