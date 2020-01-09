Clashes In Kashmir's Nowgam After Student Killed In Accident With Police Vehicle

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Protests on January 7, 2020 in the Nowgam in Srinagar after a 16-year-old student was killed in an accident with a police vehicle.

The Nowgam area of Srinagar in Kashmir saw clashes on Tuesday after a 16-year-old student was killed in an accident with a vehicle used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Armed Battalion when he was going for his tuition class.

The car the student was traveling in collided with the police vehicle.

The Print reported that the clashes broke out after the incident took place around 9:30 am on Tuesday when Tehseen Nazir Bhat, a student of Class 10 at the Candid Public School, was killed.