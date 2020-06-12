For These Kashmiri Men, Buying Sanitary Pads Was An Unexpected First In A Grim Lockdown

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People maintain social distancing, due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as they wait for their turn to collect medicines from a pharmacy in Srinagar, Kashmir, India on March 26, 2020.

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir — While the world is social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, young couples in Kashmir say the lockdown has spawned situations that led to some unexpected firsts that brought them closer together.

Two husbands, who stepped out to buy sanitary pads for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March, told HuffPost India about how it felt hunting for personal hygiene items for their wives in the mostly Muslim and conservative Kashmir Valley.

Suhail Siddiqui, an engineer employed at a private telecom company in Srinagar, said, “People often raise their eyebrows when a man goes to a pharmacy to buy sanitary pads. Suddenly, every single person begins to give you that strange look.”

Saima and Suhail

With their hands full with the housework and taking care of their children, who were now always at home, many women in Kashmir rarely ventured out during the coronavirus lockdown. If there was any skirting the lockdown to get basic provisions, the men stepped out.

Siddiqui’s wife, Saima Bhat, was in a bind about how to broach the topic of the sanitary pads in her husband’s home.

“We had still not completed the first year of our marriage and I was not that frank with my mother-in-law or sisters-in-law. I was totally confused as to who to ask for help. People expect women to get pregnant as soon as they get married. This was also the reason I couldn’t approach my mother-in-law,” she said. “So, I finally decided to ask my husband.”

On 5 April, Bhat told him that she was running out of her stock of sanitary pads. The next day, the 30-year-old said that she had to step out for sanitary pads as her periods were due that day.

Siddiqui replied that it was not safe and only he would venture out. After stepping out later that day, the 33-year-old engineer asked his wife to text him the specifications of the sanitary pads that she needed.

Sanitary pads, Siddiqui said, were hard to find in the lockdown.

“I had to present my movement pass at various places to buy the pads since local pharmacies were out of stock and major pharmacists had them at that point of time,” he said.

While standing in a line where customers were required to stand six feet apart, Siddiqui braced himself for the strange looks that he knew he would get and decided to soldier on.

“At the time of social distancing, you have to shout things out. A whisper doesn’t work,” he said. “People gave me that look but all I had in my mind was my wife.”

Bhat said, “I know how hard it was for him but he somehow managed.”