Journalists Beaten Up In Pulwama: India Tells UN Rights Chief 'Revived Grassroot Democracy' In Jammu-Kashmir

India on Tuesday told the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights it had been able to “revive grass root democracy” In Jammu and Kashmir even as a photojournalist said he was beaten up by security forces near the site of an encounter in Pulwama.

Kamran Yousuf said he sustained leg injuries when he was thrashed by security forces while carrying out his professional duties at Marwal in Pulwama where an encounter with militants was on.

Journalists Reshi Irshad and Faisal Bashir were also chased and beaten up by the police, Free Press Kashmir reported.

“My camera was damaged when a posse of armed forces personnel chased us and started beating without any reason,” Irshad told the news site. He also said this was not the first time that police had used force on journalists doing their jobs.

While police did not deny the allegations levelled byYousuf, it said the mediapersons were “duly stopped” as they were moving close to the cordoned area.

“Today an exchange of fire took place at village Marwal between terrorists and SFs. Cordon was placed to prevent people from venturing inside as that would have endangered their security. However some media persons tried to move close who were duly stopped,” police said in a tweet.

Yousuf detailed the incident in a Twitter thread in which he said at least 10 policemen had hit him with refile butts. “Journalism is not a crime. Please let us do our job,” Yousuf said.