Kashmir: Govt Says E-Learning Possible Over 2G, But Students And Teachers Struggle

NurPhoto via Getty Images Students in Kashmir take Zoom classes at their home in Sopore Town of district Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, on 29 June 2020.

The Narendra Modi government has claimed that students and teachers in Jammu and Kashmir can access e-learning apps and websites over 2G internet, discounting several ground reports on the difficulties due to slow internet in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday told Parliament that there was no restriction on accessing any website in Jammu and Kashmir and e-learning apps and websites were available, albeit over 2G internet.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, in a written reply, said that internet services are available in Kashmir on fixed line without any speed-related restrictions and mobile data services at 2G speed have been available since 24 January in all districts other than Ganderbal and Udhampur, where high-speed mobile data service has commenced.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir last year in August, hours before the Centre abrogated Article 370. The longest internet shutdown in any democracy over the world ended with the restoration of 2G services in January this year. Defending the ban, the government on Sunday said that the the Jammu and Kashmir authorities issue orders from time to time to regulate telecom/internet services considering the “overall security scenario” and “in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

Reddy said that businesses have had access to internet through fixed line connectivity and internet kiosks have opened in large numbers across the Valley without any speed restrictions.

“The 2G mobile internet speed is not an impediment in covid control measures

including dissemination of information to the general public as well as health workers. Also, e-learning apps and education/e-learning websites of the Government of India/ Government of J&K are accessible over 2G internet for

downloading e-books and other study material.”