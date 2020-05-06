As Tejasvi Surya Defends Karnataka Govt, Trade Unions Move Court Against Train Cancellation

Migrant workers wait for transportation to leave for their hometowns in Bengaluru on April 30, 2020.

As BJP MP Tejaswi Surya defended the Karnataka government’s decision to cancel trains for migrant workers to return to their home state, the state chapter of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) moved court saying the order violated the rights of workers.

The Karnataka government wrote to the Railways on Tuesday to cancel all trains it had requested for migrant workers after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with property builders in the state.

An official who attended the meeting with the builders told The Quint that it had been decided migrant workers were needed to revive the state’s economy.

The AICCTU moved the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asking for an urgent hearing, Mustafa Plumber reported for LiveLaw. “The stand of the State Government is in violation of the fundamental rights of the workers protected under Article 19(1)(d) and Article 14 of the Constitution,” the council said in its memo to the court.

BJP MP Tejwasi Surya, who represents Bengaluru South, claimed the state government’s decision would help migrant labourers “restart their dreams”.