Elderly Man Suspected To Have Coronavirus Dies, Karnataka Govt Waits For Test Results

Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters A man enters a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A Karnataka man, who was a suspected coronavirus patient, died on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

76-year-old Hussain Siddiqui, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29, was earlier admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences.

He was a resident of Kalaburagi.

The Times Of India reported that district health officer MA Jabbar has issued a circular saying Siddiqui was a suspected patient of Covid-19 and also appointed Kalaburagi taluk health officer Sharanabasappa Kyatanal to ensure precautions are taken till Siddiqui’s last rights are over.