Kumaraswamy Questions Poet’s Arrest By Reading His Anti-NRC Poem In Assembly

Former Karnataka Chief Minster H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday read out a poem by Siraj Bisaralli in the state Assembly and sought to know what was wrong with it.

Bisaralli was arrested for reciting the poem, which is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), at a government-sponsored function in Koppal district of Karnataka last month. Journalist Rajabaxi H V was also arrested for putting up the poem on social media. They were later granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate of Gangavathi in Koppal district.

Citing several other poets in the past who have written poems against the authorities, Kumaraswamy said that there was nothing objectionable in the poem, The Hindu reported.