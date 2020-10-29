Kapil Mishra Tenders Unconditional Apology To Satyendar Jain In Defamation Case

BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday tendered unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a defamation case. A Delhi Court disposed off the complaint as withdrawn after recording the statements of both Jain and Mishra.

The defamation case was filed by Jain in 2017 after Mishra levelled corruption charges against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra had claimed that he saw Kejriwal being handed Rs 2 crore by Jain.

On Wednesday, Mishra had told a Special MP/MLA court, presided by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, that he was ready to tender an unconditional apology and Jain had agreed to withdraw the complaint if Mishra gave his statement before the court, according to The Indian Express.

In a press conference on Thursday, Jain said that Mishra apologised to him in writing and said that the allegations he had made were “politically motivated”.

The Indian Express reporter Anand Mohan tweeted Mishra’s statement to the court: “I state that the statements made by me against the complainant were politically motivated and wrong. I tender my unconditional apology to the complainant and the same will never be repeated.”