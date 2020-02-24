Kapil Mishra's Hollow Appeal For Peace After Egging On Delhi Police Against Anti-CAA Protesters

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A police personnel addresses the crowd in the presence of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, at Maujpur, on Sunday in New Delhi.

Violence erupted in Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur on Monday, a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra gave an ultimatum to the police to clear out anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from the streets in the area.

Clashes broke out for the second consecutive day as pro and anti-CAA agitators reportedly pelted stones at each other. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. US President Donald Trump, who is currently is Agra, is expected to reach the city soon.

Stone-pelting incidents were reported near Maujpur Babarpur metro station, according to The Indian Express. The report also said that some vehicles were set on fire in Yamuna Vihar and at least two vehicles and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad, according to PTI.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in ten localities of Northeast Delhi. Delhi Police told PTI that a head constable has died during the clashes.

Scroll reporter Vijayta Lalwani tweeted a short video that showed men with lathis cheering, saying that she had witnessed pro-CAA protesters setting a shop on fire at Maujpur Chowk.

As the situation remained tense, Mishra appealed for calm. “Stop the violence,” he tweeted, just minutes after asking the police to forcefully remove the anti-CAA protesters from the streets of Chandbagh and Jaffrabad.