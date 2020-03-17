Kapil Mishra Is Now Crowdfunding Rs1 Cr For Delhi Riot Victims After Raising Rs 71 Lakh

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A file photo of Kapil Mishra, the BJP leader accused of inciting the Delhi riots.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who raised over Rs 71 lakh through crowdfunding last month to help only the Hindu victims of Delhi riots, is at it again—he is now eyeing raising Rs1 crore for the same purpose. Mishra, just in case a reminder is needed, has been accused of triggering the riots in Northeast Delhi that killed 53 people, injured over 500 and destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds of families. The violence broke out on 23 February, soon after Mishra led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Maujpur area near Jaffrabad. He even delivered an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to remove the anti-CAA protesters from the area. Mishra, who contested and lost from a BJP ticket in the recent Delhi assembly polls, has not been charged with hate speech or faced any consequences yet. In a tweet on Tuesday, Mishra said 150 Hindu families lost their loved ones in the riots that engulfed Delhi, and that “no one” wanted to talk about them. The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #1Crore4DelhiHindu, which was trending at No. 2 in India at the time of writing this story.

Several volunteers have been conducting crowdfunding efforts through Twitter for the victims of the riot—without differentiating by religion. Dushyant, an advocate who has been coordinating funding for victims, tweeted on Monday that a team headed by him had raised Rs1.42 crore for about 80 families. Mishra’s most recent campaign, which is being held through a crowdfunding website, has already raised over Rs 70 lakh. The goal of the campaign, as stated on the website, is to disburse Rs 15 lakh per affected family. It also said that the target amount of the campaign will be updated because several victims are yet to be identified. Like his last effort, the campaign is managed by “Dharma Kosh, a group of Dharmic volunteers” and Kapil Mishra’s team. READ: Hindu Couple Who Lost Son To Delhi Riots Refuses To Fuel Muslim Mudslinging